From Evian spring water to nut butter: Decoding Virat Kohli's diet

CRICKET
Virat Kohli is renowned for his dietary precision, even when giving in to occasional cravings, opting for healthier alternatives like wheat crackers over fried chips.
Kohli's dietary regimen is meticulously customized based on his daily activity levels and lifestyle, maintaining a low-carb, high-protein approach to manage body fat percentage.
On match days, Kohli's dietary plan undergoes adjustments to ensure he retains optimum strength and stamina for peak performance.
Kohli incorporates vegetable soups and broths into his diet for hydration, utilizing fresh vegetables like beetroot and spinach.
In 2018, Kohli embraced a vegetarian diet, with 90% of his dietary intake being devoid of dairy and animal proteins, influenced significantly by his wife Anushka Sharma.
For hydration, Kohli exclusively relies on Evian Natural Spring water, sourced from Évian-les-Bains, France, and prized for its chemical-free composition.
Grilled vegetables form a consistent part of Kohli's diet, offering vital nutrients while maintaining low calorie content.
Nut butter is a favored snack for Kohli, often paired with gluten-free bread, providing a nutritious source of healthy fats and protein.
Kohli's dietary choices reflect a holistic commitment to his physical health and performance, exemplifying the importance of tailored nutrition in the life of an athlete.