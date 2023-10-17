Sports

Happy Birthday Kimi Raikkonen: 7 quotes by 'The Ice-Man'

I know what I'm doing

"Leave me alone, I know what I'm doing."

Blunt honesty

"It could have been worse, at least it wasn't a complete disaster."

On Winning

"The most important thing is to win. Quite simply, to be first. First and second are different."

Raikkonen's Wit

"If you want to become a millionaire, you'd better start with a billion dollars and start your own airline."

His Humour

"Yes, yes, yes, I'm doing all the tyres."

Sweet Tooth

"Ferrari asked me to go faster, I asked them for more ice cream."

I an't Michael Schumacher

"I'm not interested in what people think about me. I'm not Michael Schumacher."

