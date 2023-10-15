CRICKET

Happy Birthday Babar Azam; 10 quotes from the Pakistan skipper

Image credits: Getty

Striving for Excellence

"I want to be the best version of myself as a cricketer. I am constantly working on improving my game and learning from every experience."

Image credits: Getty

Captaincy and Responsibility

"Every time I step on the field, I feel the weight of expectations from my country and my fans. It drives me to work harder and never settle for mediocrity."

Image credits: Getty

Passion for Cricket

"Cricket is not just a game for me; it's a passion, a way of life. I grew up watching and admiring legends and they inspire me to keep pushing myself to achieve great heights."

Image credits: Getty

Representing Pakistan

"It's an honour to wear the Pakistan cricket jersey. I understand the rich history and tradition associated with it, and I'm committed to upholding the values it represents."

Image credits: Getty

Bouncing Back

Cricket and in life, resilience is key. It's about bouncing back from setbacks, learning from failures, and continuously improving."

Image credits: Getty

Green Cap Glory

"Playing for Pakistan is an immense source of pride for me. I wear the green cap with honour, knowing the hopes and dreams of a nation rest upon my shoulders."

Image credits: Getty

Humility in Success

"I believe in staying humble and grounded, no matter how successful one becomes. Humility keeps you connected to your roots and helps you grow as a person."

Image credits: Getty

Mastering Consistency

"Consistency is the hallmark of a great player. It's about performing at a high level consistently and delivering when the team needs it the most."

Image credits: Getty

Unity and Teamwork

"Success is not only about personal achievements; it's about contributing to the success of the team and making a positive impact on and off the field."

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work and Focus

"I believe in working hard, being dedicated, and staying focused on my goals."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One