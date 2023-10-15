Happy Birthday Babar Azam; 10 quotes from the Pakistan skipper

CRICKET
"I want to be the best version of myself as a cricketer. I am constantly working on improving my game and learning from every experience."
"Every time I step on the field, I feel the weight of expectations from my country and my fans. It drives me to work harder and never settle for mediocrity."
"Cricket is not just a game for me; it's a passion, a way of life. I grew up watching and admiring legends and they inspire me to keep pushing myself to achieve great heights."
"It's an honour to wear the Pakistan cricket jersey. I understand the rich history and tradition associated with it, and I'm committed to upholding the values it represents."
Cricket and in life, resilience is key. It's about bouncing back from setbacks, learning from failures, and continuously improving."
"Playing for Pakistan is an immense source of pride for me. I wear the green cap with honour, knowing the hopes and dreams of a nation rest upon my shoulders."
"I believe in staying humble and grounded, no matter how successful one becomes. Humility keeps you connected to your roots and helps you grow as a person."
"Consistency is the hallmark of a great player. It's about performing at a high level consistently and delivering when the team needs it the most."
"Success is not only about personal achievements; it's about contributing to the success of the team and making a positive impact on and off the field."
"I believe in working hard, being dedicated, and staying focused on my goals."