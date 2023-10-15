CRICKET

Happy Birthday Shardul Thakur: 8 iconic quotes by the 'Lord'

Image credits: Getty

Every Ball is an Opportunity for Impact

In cricket, every ball is an opportunity to make a difference. I focus on giving my best with each delivery.

Image credits: Getty

Passion on the Cricket Field

"Representing my country is an honor, and I always play with the passion it deserves. The Indian flag on my chest motivates me to give my all."

 

Image credits: Getty

Facing Bouncers, Be it Cricket or Life

"Challenges are like bouncers in life, you need to stand tall and tackle them head-on. That's the essence of both cricket and life."

 

Image credits: Getty

Cricket - Classroom of Life Lessons

"Cricket teaches us valuable life lessons—patience, resilience, and the importance of teamwork. It's a school of its own."

 

Image credits: Getty

Mantra

"Victories are a result of dedication, hard work, and the belief that you can overcome any situation. That's the spirit of our team."

 

Image credits: Getty

Battling Adversity

"In the face of adversity, a strong mind and a determined heart can turn the game around. Cricket mirrors the game of life in so many ways."

Image credits: Getty

Life's Bullseye

"Bowling that perfect yorker is like hitting a bullseye in life. Precision, timing, and a bit of courage can change the game."

Image credits: Getty

Team Camaraderie

"The camaraderie within the team is our strength. We fight together, celebrate together, and that bond reflects in our performance on the field."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One