Sports

Rio Ferdinand turns 45: 8 quotes by the former England defender

Image credits: Getty

"Rio Ferdinand on His Attacking Defender Style

"I'm an attacking defender, and I play with my head up. I don't play as an out-and-out defender because that's not the game anymore."

Image credits: Getty

The Mental Side of Football

"People think footballers just sign contracts and run around and play on a Saturday. They don't understand the mental side of football and the pressure attached"

Image credits: Getty

Winning is Expected at Manchester United

"Playing for Manchester United, it's all about winning. Winning is what is expected."

Image credits: Getty

Demanding Life of a Footballer

"There are days when you wake up in the morning, and you can't face going to training. You just want to crawl back under the covers."

Image credits: Getty

The Importance of a Strong Defence

"A strong defence wins you titles, and you don't win titles without it."

Image credits: Getty

Desire to Play for Manchester United

"I've got nothing to prove to myself. I want to play for Manchester United and to win games for Manchester United."

Image credits: Getty

Footballers Are Role Models

"For me, if you're a footballer, you're a role model. You've got an obligation to perform at the top level all the time."

Image credits: Getty

Privilege of Playing for Manchester United

"You have to be the best when you're at the best club in the world, and Manchester United have given me that opportunity."

Image credits: Getty
