Rio Ferdinand turns 45: 8 quotes by the former England defender

Sports
"I'm an attacking defender, and I play with my head up. I don't play as an out-and-out defender because that's not the game anymore."
"People think footballers just sign contracts and run around and play on a Saturday. They don't understand the mental side of football and the pressure attached"
"Playing for Manchester United, it's all about winning. Winning is what is expected."
"There are days when you wake up in the morning, and you can't face going to training. You just want to crawl back under the covers."
"A strong defence wins you titles, and you don't win titles without it."
"I've got nothing to prove to myself. I want to play for Manchester United and to win games for Manchester United."
"For me, if you're a footballer, you're a role model. You've got an obligation to perform at the top level all the time."
"You have to be the best when you're at the best club in the world, and Manchester United have given me that opportunity."