Revealed: Why Declan Rice chose to join Arsenal

England midfielder Declan Rice sealed blockbuster £105million switch from West Ham to Arsenal on Saturday.
The 24-year-old was delighted to finally wrap up the deal as he trained for the first time at London Colney on Saturday.
Declan Rice reveals Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was a massive factor in the reason why he joined the North London club.
I know I’ve got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like Arteta is the manager to take me to those next levels, says Rice.
Rice closely observed Arsenal's progress, under Arteta, over the past couple of seasons and admired the positive trajectory they were on.
"For me as a player, I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club."
Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States includes friendly matches against an MLS All-Star XI, Manchester United and Barcelona.