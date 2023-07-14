Yashasvi Jaiswal's story: From selling Pani Puri to Test debut ton

CRICKET
Yashasvi Jaiswal, hailing from a humble background, faced numerous obstacles on his path to success.
Despite financial constraints, he sold pani puri to fuel his passion for cricket and honed his skills at the famous Azad Maidan in Mumbai.
Jaiswal's brilliance in the U-19 World Cup caught everyone’s eye.
His impressive performances in domestic cricket, including the Deodhar Trophy, showcased his fearlessness and potential.
Jaiswal's success serves as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers from similar backgrounds, proving that dreams can be achieved with determination and hard work.
Jaiswal's selection for the Indian Premier League (IPL) provided him with a platform to display his talent and make a mark in the cricketing world.
The young batsman's outstanding performance in the IPL, scoring 625 runs with an average of 48, further solidified his reputation.
Jaiswal's perseverance and dedication caught the attention of selectors, earning him a spot in the Indian team for the first Test against West Indies.
Jaiswal announces himself at the highest level of cricket with a magnificent century on his test debut