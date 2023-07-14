CRICKET

Yashasvi Jaiswal's story: From selling Pani Puri to Test debut ton

Image credits: Getty

Overcoming Obstacles

Yashasvi Jaiswal, hailing from a humble background, faced numerous obstacles on his path to success.

Image credits: Getty

From Struggles to Success

Despite financial constraints, he sold pani puri to fuel his passion for cricket and honed his skills at the famous Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Image credits: Getty

Success at U19 level

Jaiswal's brilliance in the U-19 World Cup caught everyone’s eye. 

Image credits: Getty

Jaiswal's Domestic Cricket Triumphs

His impressive performances in domestic cricket, including the Deodhar Trophy, showcased his fearlessness and potential.

Image credits: Getty

Inspiring Journey for Aspiring Cricketers

Jaiswal's success serves as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers from similar backgrounds, proving that dreams can be achieved with determination and hard work.

Image credits: Getty

IPL Spotlight

Jaiswal's selection for the Indian Premier League (IPL) provided him with a platform to display his talent and make a mark in the cricketing world.

Image credits: Getty

IPL Brilliance

The young batsman's outstanding performance in the IPL, scoring 625 runs with an average of 48, further solidified his reputation.

Image credits: Getty

Jaiswal's Test Debut

Jaiswal's perseverance and dedication caught the attention of selectors, earning him a spot in the Indian team for the first Test against West Indies.

Image credits: Getty

Spectacular Century on Test Debut

Jaiswal announces himself at the highest level of cricket with a magnificent century on his test debut 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One