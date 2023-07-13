CRICKET

Rohit Sharma: 10 quotes from Indian skipper on cricket and life

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work and Dedication

"I believe in hard work and dedication. There are no shortcuts to success in cricket or any aspect of life."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket as a Way of Life

"Cricket is not just a game, it's a way of life for me."

Image credits: Getty

Embracing Challenges with a Positive Mindset

"Every match is a new challenge, and I approach it with a positive mindset and belief in my abilities."

Image credits: Getty

Learning and Growing from Mistakes

"I always try to learn from my mistakes and improve as a cricketer with each passing day."

Image credits: Getty

Inspired by the Fan Support

"The support of the fans is what drives me to give my best on the field. Their love and passion for the game is inspiring."

Image credits: Getty

The Power of Teamwork in Cricket

"Teamwork is crucial in cricket. It's not about individual brilliance, but about coming together and playing as a unit.

Image credits: Getty

Life Lessons from Cricket

"Cricket has taught me valuable life lessons - discipline, perseverance, and the importance of staying grounded."

Image credits: Getty

Thriving Under Pressure

"Pressure is just a word for me. I thrive under challenging situations and use them as opportunities to perform better."

Image credits: Getty

Playing My Natural Game

"I like to keep things simple and focus on playing my natural game."

Image credits: Getty

Team Success over Personal Milestones

"Records and milestones are important, but the ultimate satisfaction comes from contributing to the team's success."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One