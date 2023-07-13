Rohit Sharma: 10 quotes from Indian skipper on cricket and life

CRICKET
"I believe in hard work and dedication. There are no shortcuts to success in cricket or any aspect of life."
"Cricket is not just a game, it's a way of life for me."
"Every match is a new challenge, and I approach it with a positive mindset and belief in my abilities."
"I always try to learn from my mistakes and improve as a cricketer with each passing day."
"The support of the fans is what drives me to give my best on the field. Their love and passion for the game is inspiring."
"Teamwork is crucial in cricket. It's not about individual brilliance, but about coming together and playing as a unit.
"Cricket has taught me valuable life lessons - discipline, perseverance, and the importance of staying grounded."
"Pressure is just a word for me. I thrive under challenging situations and use them as opportunities to perform better."
"I like to keep things simple and focus on playing my natural game."
"Records and milestones are important, but the ultimate satisfaction comes from contributing to the team's success."