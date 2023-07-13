CRICKET

Ravichandran Ashwin: Inspiring quotes on success and personal growth

Image credits: Getty

Striving for Personal Growth

"My goal is not to be better than anyone else, but to be better than I was yesterday."

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work Beats Talent

"I always believe that hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."

Image credits: Getty

Success is a Journey

"Success is not just about winning, it's about the journey and the effort you put in to reach 
your goals."

Image credits: Getty

Playing for the Team, Not Records

"I don't play for records, I play for my team and for the love of the game."

Image credits: Getty

Team Comes First in Cricket

"Cricket is a team sport, and the success of the team always comes first."

Image credits: Getty

Way of Life

"Cricket is not just a sport, it's a way of life."

Image credits: Getty

Passion and integrity

"I believe in playing the game with passion and integrity."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket Tests Character

"The real beauty of cricket is the test of character it puts you through."

Image credits: Getty

Giving 100% on the Field

"Every time I step onto the field, I give my 100% and try to contribute in any way I can."

Image credits: Getty

Lessons from Cricket

"Cricket has taught me valuable lessons about perseverance, discipline, and teamwork."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One