Pogba to Maradona: 10 footballers who were banned for doping

Sports
Paul Pogba faces a four-year football ban due to doping, a development that could mark the conclusion of his professional career.
Former Manchester City defender Kolo Toure received a six-month ban in 2011 after testing positive for a banned substance.
Known for his distinctive goggles and dreadlocks, Dutch midfielder Edgar Davids failed drug tests in 2001, testing positive for Nandrolone during his Juventus tenure.
In 2004, while at Chelsea, Mutu was banned for seven months for alleged cocaine use. Six years later, at Fiorentina, he received a ban for sibutramine.
Manchester City's treble-winning manager was caught with nandrolone in 2001 during his Serie A stint with Brescia.
Goalkeeper Onana, now with Manchester United, received a nine-month ban for mistakenly taking his wife's tablets containing diuretic furosemide, impacting his career
Brazilian midfielder Fred faced doping controversy in 2015 after testing positive for diuretic hydrochlorothiazide during the Copa America.
Portuguese midfielder Deco faced doping allegations in March 2013, testing positive for furosemide, a masking substance.
Nasri served an 18-month ban for a 500ml infusion, violating World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations in 2017.
The iconic Argentine football legend faced a 15-month ban in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine, adding a controversial chapter to his illustrious career.