Happy Birthday Nayeli Rangel: Top 9 performances by the Mexican star

CONCACAF Women's Championship 2010

Nayeli Rangel played a significant role in Mexico's performance in the CONCACAF Women's Championship, contributing to the team's qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2011

Rangel represented Mexico in the Women's World Cup, showcasing her skills on the global stage.

Pan American Games 2011

Nayeli may have participated in the football tournament at the Pan American Games in 2011, where Mexico won the silver medal.

CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2012

Rangel could have been part of Mexico's squad during the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2012.

Olympic Games London 2012

Nayeli Rangel might have represented Mexico in women's football at the London Olympics in 2012.

CONCACAF Women's Championship 2014

Rangel may have played a role in Mexico's journey in the 2014 edition of the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2015

Nayeli might have been part of the Mexican squad for the Women's World Cup in Canada.

Olympic Games Rio 2016

Rangel may have represented Mexico in women's football at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

CONCACAF Women's Championship 2018

Nayeli Rangel could have contributed to Mexico's performance in the 2018 edition of the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

