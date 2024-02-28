Sports

From Brazil to Barcelona: The remarkable journey of Vitor Roque

Professional Debut

Vitor Roque made his professional debut for Cruzeiro on October 12, 2021, in a match against Botafogo Sports Club, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Hometown

Vitor Roque was born and raised in Timóteo, Brazil, reflecting his roots in a country renowned for producing top soccer talents.

Position

Known as a professional center forward, Roque's playing style and goal-scoring abilities have contributed to his success on the field.

Club Journey

Starting his career as a teenager, he signed with Cruzeiro Sports Club in 2021. After one season, he transferred to Athletico Paranaense in April 2022.

Social Media Presence

With a growing soccer career, Vitor Roque has gained significant popularity on social media, particularly on Instagram. His vitor_roque9 account boasts over 2.7 million followers.

Youth Development

Roque initiated his soccer journey with América Mineiro's youth club in 2015 before moving to Cruzeiro's youth squad in 2019.

Transfer to Barcelona

The pinnacle of Roque's career so far was joining the esteemed La Liga club, Barcelona, in July 2023, a significant leap in his professional journey.

Marriage

Vitor Roque tied the knot with Dayana Lins Roque on December 11th, 2023, adding a personal milestone to his professional achievements.
 

Multi-Year Contract

His move to Athletico Paranaense in April 2022 involved a commitment through a multi-year contract, signifying the confidence the club had in his abilities.

Career Progression

Roque's journey from youth clubs to prominent Brazilian clubs and eventually to a powerhouse like Barcelona illustrates his rapid and impressive career progression.

