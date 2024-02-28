From Brazil to Barcelona: The remarkable journey of Vitor Roque

Sports
Vitor Roque made his professional debut for Cruzeiro on October 12, 2021, in a match against Botafogo Sports Club, which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Vitor Roque was born and raised in Timóteo, Brazil, reflecting his roots in a country renowned for producing top soccer talents.
Known as a professional center forward, Roque's playing style and goal-scoring abilities have contributed to his success on the field.
Starting his career as a teenager, he signed with Cruzeiro Sports Club in 2021. After one season, he transferred to Athletico Paranaense in April 2022.
With a growing soccer career, Vitor Roque has gained significant popularity on social media, particularly on Instagram. His vitor_roque9 account boasts over 2.7 million followers.
Roque initiated his soccer journey with América Mineiro's youth club in 2015 before moving to Cruzeiro's youth squad in 2019.
The pinnacle of Roque's career so far was joining the esteemed La Liga club, Barcelona, in July 2023, a significant leap in his professional journey.
Vitor Roque tied the knot with Dayana Lins Roque on December 11th, 2023, adding a personal milestone to his professional achievements.
His move to Athletico Paranaense in April 2022 involved a commitment through a multi-year contract, signifying the confidence the club had in his abilities.
Roque's journey from youth clubs to prominent Brazilian clubs and eventually to a powerhouse like Barcelona illustrates his rapid and impressive career progression.