Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: Contract, salary and other details

Dream Come True

Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited move to Real Madrid was confirmed on Monday evening, fulfilling a "dream come true" for the 25-year-old France forward.

Contract end on June 30th

Mbappe will join Real Madrid on a five-year deal after his Paris St-Germain contract expires on 30 June.

Wage

He will earn 15m euros (£12.8m) annually, with a 150m euro (£128m) signing-on bonus paid over five years, and he retains a percentage of his image rights.

Excitement

Mbappe expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "Nobody can understand how excited I am right now! A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams."

Arrival in Madrid

Mbappe's arrival in Madrid signals the potential start of a new Galacticos era, teaming up with young talents like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and Jude Bellingham.

Verbal Agreement

He agreed verbally to join Real Madrid in February and announced his departure from PSG in May, leaving as their record goalscorer with 256 goals since joining in 2017.

Leading Goal Scorer

Mbappe scored 44 goals in 48 matches last season and has been the leading scorer in Ligue 1 for the past six years.

Titles

At the club level, he has won seven Ligue 1 titles (one with Monaco and six with PSG) and four French Cup titles.

Golden Boot

Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and won the World Cup with France.

