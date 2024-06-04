Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: Contract, salary and other details

Sports
Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited move to Real Madrid was confirmed on Monday evening, fulfilling a "dream come true" for the 25-year-old France forward.
Mbappe will join Real Madrid on a five-year deal after his Paris St-Germain contract expires on 30 June.
He will earn 15m euros (£12.8m) annually, with a 150m euro (£128m) signing-on bonus paid over five years, and he retains a percentage of his image rights.
Mbappe expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "Nobody can understand how excited I am right now! A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams."
Mbappe's arrival in Madrid signals the potential start of a new Galacticos era, teaming up with young talents like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and Jude Bellingham.
He agreed verbally to join Real Madrid in February and announced his departure from PSG in May, leaving as their record goalscorer with 256 goals since joining in 2017.
Mbappe scored 44 goals in 48 matches last season and has been the leading scorer in Ligue 1 for the past six years.
At the club level, he has won seven Ligue 1 titles (one with Monaco and six with PSG) and four French Cup titles.
Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and won the World Cup with France.