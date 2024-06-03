 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Happy Birthday Cameron Green: 9 facts you must know about this star

Early Life

Cameron Green was born on February 3, 1999, in Subiaco, Western Australia.

All-Rounder

He is known as an all-rounder, excelling both as a batsman and a bowler.

First-Class Debut

Green made his first-class debut for Western Australia in the 2016–17 Sheffield Shield season.

Impressive Batting

He scored his maiden first-class century at the age of 17, making 126 runs against Tasmania in the 2017–18 Sheffield Shield.

Bowling Skills

Green is a right-arm fast-medium bowler with the ability to swing the ball.

Youngest to Score a Double Century

Green became the youngest Australian to score a double century in first-class cricket, achieving this milestone at the age of 21.

 

Australia A Representation

He made his debut for Australia A in November 2019 against Pakistan A.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 auction.

International Debut

Cameron Green made his debut for the Australian national team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against India in November 2020.

