Happy Birthday Cameron Green: 9 facts you must know about this star

CRICKET
Cameron Green was born on February 3, 1999, in Subiaco, Western Australia.
He is known as an all-rounder, excelling both as a batsman and a bowler.
Green made his first-class debut for Western Australia in the 2016–17 Sheffield Shield season.
He scored his maiden first-class century at the age of 17, making 126 runs against Tasmania in the 2017–18 Sheffield Shield.
Green is a right-arm fast-medium bowler with the ability to swing the ball.
Green became the youngest Australian to score a double century in first-class cricket, achieving this milestone at the age of 21.
He made his debut for Australia A in November 2019 against Pakistan A.
He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 auction.
Cameron Green made his debut for the Australian national team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against India in November 2020.