Sports
In the UEFA Europa League semifinal, Hakimi's performance was instrumental, scoring a crucial goal and providing width and attacking prowess from the right flank.
Hakimi played a significant role in this UEFA Champions League match, contributing with both a goal and an assist, showcasing his attacking flair and defensive capabilities.
Hakimi was outstanding in this Africa Cup of Nations match, scoring a goal and helping his team secure a vital victory.
Playing against his former club, Hakimi delivered a standout performance that earned him recognition as one of the best young talents in Europe.
In a high-stakes Milan derby, Hakimi's marauding runs down the right wing and his crucial assist demonstrated his impact on big games.
Hakimi's performance against Spain in the 2018 World Cup was impressive, showing his defensive prowess and ability to contain top-class opponents.
Hakimi was instrumental in a UEFA Champions League match, not only scoring but also defending astutely to help secure a vital win.
In a crucial World Cup qualifier, Hakimi showcased his attacking skills with a goal and an assist, proving his value to the Moroccan national team.
Hakimi's performance against Napoli in Serie A displayed his ability to impact a game from the defensive and offensive sides of the pitch.
In the Revierderby, Hakimi was a standout performer with his impressive runs and attacking contributions.