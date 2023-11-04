Sports

Happy Birthday Achraf Hakimi: Top 10 performances by the football star

1. Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk (2020):

In the UEFA Europa League semifinal, Hakimi's performance was instrumental, scoring a crucial goal and providing width and attacking prowess from the right flank.

2. Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague (2019)

Hakimi played a significant role in this UEFA Champions League match, contributing with both a goal and an assist, showcasing his attacking flair and defensive capabilities.

3. Morocco vs Côte d'Ivoire (2019)

Hakimi was outstanding in this Africa Cup of Nations match, scoring a goal and helping his team secure a vital victory.

4. Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid (2017)

Playing against his former club, Hakimi delivered a standout performance that earned him recognition as one of the best young talents in Europe.

5. Inter Milan vs AC Milan (2020)

In a high-stakes Milan derby, Hakimi's marauding runs down the right wing and his crucial assist demonstrated his impact on big games.

6. Morocco vs Spain (2018 FIFA World Cup)

Hakimi's performance against Spain in the 2018 World Cup was impressive, showing his defensive prowess and ability to contain top-class opponents.

7. Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid (2018)

Hakimi was instrumental in a UEFA Champions League match, not only scoring but also defending astutely to help secure a vital win.

8. Morocco vs Cameroon (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

In a crucial World Cup qualifier, Hakimi showcased his attacking skills with a goal and an assist, proving his value to the Moroccan national team.

9. Inter Milan vs Napoli (2021)

Hakimi's performance against Napoli in Serie A displayed his ability to impact a game from the defensive and offensive sides of the pitch.

10. Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 (2018)

In the Revierderby, Hakimi was a standout performer with his impressive runs and attacking contributions.

