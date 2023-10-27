Sports

Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

Image credits: Getty

No Money Wasted

"I don't like wasting money; that's my thing."

Image credits: Getty

Business as a Sport

"I think business is a sport, and I enjoy it."

Image credits: Getty

Profit Over Victory

"I'm not there to win; I'm there to make money."

Image credits: Getty

No Time for Democracy

We don't need democracy because democracy basically means, let's do a deal. Now, when you do a deal, somebody wins and somebody loses. Now, we haven't got time for that."

Image credits: Getty

Press Owners

"It's not the journalists I'm worried about. It's the owner of the paper."

Image credits: Getty

Doing What's Right

"In life, people have a duty to do what they consider to be right. I'm not talking about breaking the law, I'm talking about doing what you think you should do."

Image credits: Getty

Listen to your Boss

"If you have a boss who has a better idea than you, listen."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One