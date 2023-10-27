CRICKET

Happy Birthday Daniel Sams: Top 5 performances by the Australian star

2/20 & 41* vsSydney Sixers - BBL 2020

Samsetook two wickets for 20 runs and then played a vital role with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 41 off just 15 balls to secure a thrilling win against the Sydney Sixers.

6/10 vs Melbourne Stars - BBL 2020

Representing Sydney Thunder, Sams produced a match-winning performance with the ball, taking six wickets for just ten runs in his four-over spell.

65* vs Brisbane Heat

Sams played a crucial role with the bat, scoring an explosive and unbeaten 65 runs from just 25 balls to steer his team to victory.

3/7 vs India - T20I 2020

Daniel Sams made his international debut for Australia in a T20I against India in 2020. In this match, he delivered an outstanding performance, picking up three wickets.

4/34 vs Melbourne Renegades - BBL 2019

Playing for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL, Sams contributed with the ball by taking four wickets for 34 runs, helping his team to clinch a crucial victory against.
 

