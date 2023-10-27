Happy Birthday Daniel Sams: Top 5 performances by the Australian star

CRICKET
Samsetook two wickets for 20 runs and then played a vital role with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 41 off just 15 balls to secure a thrilling win against the Sydney Sixers.
Representing Sydney Thunder, Sams produced a match-winning performance with the ball, taking six wickets for just ten runs in his four-over spell.
Sams played a crucial role with the bat, scoring an explosive and unbeaten 65 runs from just 25 balls to steer his team to victory.
Daniel Sams made his international debut for Australia in a T20I against India in 2020. In this match, he delivered an outstanding performance, picking up three wickets.
Playing for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL, Sams contributed with the ball by taking four wickets for 34 runs, helping his team to clinch a crucial victory against.