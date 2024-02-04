Sports

Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Top 10 quotes by the Brazilian football star

"Neymar's Joyful Play: Not for the Title, but for the Thrill."

"I don't play to be the best in the world; I play to enjoy myself."

"Neymar's Pause: Taking a Break to Reignite the Fire Within."

"I've always worked hard, but I think I needed to stop for a little bit."

"Celebrity Status: Neymar's Style, Unaffected and Authentic."

"My style is what it is. It has nothing to do with being a celebrity."

"Neymar on Off Days: Even Football Stars Have Them.

"In football, everyone has a bad day."

"Neymar's Reality Check: Neither Superhero nor Villain, Just Human."

"I'm not a superhero; I'm not a villain. I'm a human being."

"Neymar's Pursuit: Constant Improvement, Day by Day."

"I'm always trying to be better, so hopefully I can do it."

"Neymar's Humble Aspiration: Striving to Be Better Every Day."

"I just want to be better every day, to get better every day, not to be better than anyone else."

"Kid at Heart: Neymar's Playful Approach to Life and Football."

"I try to be like a kid. I play, I'm happy. And this is the most important thing."

"Neymar's Path: Following the Heart and Chasing Passions."

"I've always followed my heart. I've always tried to do what I love."

Neymar's Philosophy: Life Is a One-Time Journey, Make It Count."

"I'm always joking and always laughing. I have this in my mind: that life is only one time."

