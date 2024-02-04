Sports

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 7 quotes by the G.O.A.T

Image credits: Instagram

Ronaldo's Resilience

"Your love makes me strong, your hate makes me unstoppable."

Image credits: Instagram

Work Ethic

"I am not a perfectionist, but I like to feel that things are done well. I feel an endless need to learn, to improve, to evolve and also to feel satisfied with myself.

Image credits: Instagram

Talent

"Talent without working hard is nothing."

Image credits: Instagram

No Need to Prove Anything to Anyone

"I don't have to show anything to anyone. There is nothing to prove."

Image credits: Instagram

Dedication

"I don’t see many people with my talent, my dedication and my ethic in football."

Image credits: Instagram

Football Dedication Beyond Comparison

"I'm not going to change the world. You're not going to change the world. But we can help—we can all help."

Image credits: Instagram

Living a Life Beyond Imagination

"I'm living a dream I never want to wake up from."

Image credits: Instagram
