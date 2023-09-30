Sports

30-Sep-2023, 07:28:45 pm

Happy Birthday Mason Greenwood; Journey of the young football star

Debut

Mason Greenwood's journey with Manchester United began in July 2018 during the club's pre-season tour in the United States. He made his debut later that month.

First Professional Contract

On October 2, 2018, Greenwood signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

Champions League and Premier League Debut

In March 2019, Greenwood made his competitive debut in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, becoming one of the club's youngest debutants.

Recognition and Awards

Greenwood's talents were recognized with awards, including Premier League 2 Player of the Month and the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

2021-22 Season Success

In the 2021-22 season, Greenwood continued to shine, scoring goals and helping Manchester United set records.

Domestic Violence Allegations

Greenwood was under arrest after his girlfriend allegedly accused him of domestic violence.

Cleared of Attempted Rape and Assault Charges

Charges of rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the forward were dropped. Greenwood now plays for Getafe CF.

