Happy Birthday Lieke Martens: Top 7 performances by Dutch footballer

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Final (Netherlands vs. Denmark)

Lieke Martens played a crucial role in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Final, scoring both goals in the Netherlands' 4-2 victory over Denmark.

Image credits: Getty

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Round of 16 (Netherlands vs Japan)

Martens displayed her skill and composure by scoring the winning goal in the Round of 16 match against Japan in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Image credits: Getty

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Quarterfinal (Netherlands vs Italy)

In the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, Martens contributed significantly, assisting Vivianne Miedema's goal and helping the Netherlands secure a 2-0 victory.

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Group Stage (Netherlands vs Belgium)

Martens showcased her playmaking abilities in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 group stage, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the Netherlands' 2-1 win against Belgium.

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Semifinal (Netherlands vs England)

Martens played a key role in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 semifinal against England, scoring the only goal of the match and guiding the Netherlands to the final.

Image credits: Getty

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Group Stage (Netherlands vs New Zealand)

Martens exhibited her technical prowess in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage, scoring the solitary goal in the Netherlands' hard-fought 1-0 victory over New Zealand.

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2018 (Barcelona vs Wolfsburg)

Although on the losing side, Martens delivered an impressive performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final in 2018, showcasing her skills for Barcelona against Wolfsburg.

Image credits: Getty
