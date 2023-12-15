Happy Birthday Lieke Martens: Top 7 performances by Dutch footballer

Sports
Lieke Martens played a crucial role in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Final, scoring both goals in the Netherlands' 4-2 victory over Denmark.
Martens displayed her skill and composure by scoring the winning goal in the Round of 16 match against Japan in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
In the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, Martens contributed significantly, assisting Vivianne Miedema's goal and helping the Netherlands secure a 2-0 victory.
Martens showcased her playmaking abilities in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 group stage, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the Netherlands' 2-1 win against Belgium.
Martens played a key role in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 semifinal against England, scoring the only goal of the match and guiding the Netherlands to the final.
Martens exhibited her technical prowess in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage, scoring the solitary goal in the Netherlands' hard-fought 1-0 victory over New Zealand.
Although on the losing side, Martens delivered an impressive performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final in 2018, showcasing her skills for Barcelona against Wolfsburg.