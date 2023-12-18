Happy Birthday Usman Khawaja: Top 10 quotes by the Australian opener

CRICKET
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life."
"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."
"In cricket, as in life, you need to stay focused on your goals, no matter how tough the competition gets."
"The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will."
"In the game of cricket, as in life, you must play hard, play fair, and give it your all. Success will follow."
"Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful."
"Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people."
"In cricket, every ball is an opportunity to turn the game around. Similarly, every day is a chance to make a positive change in your life."
"Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire."
"The road to success is always under construction. Keep working, keep moving forward."