Year Ender 2023: Ronaldo to Messi - 10 biggest football transfers

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United to Al-Nassr

Al Nassr's decision to bring him to Saudi Arabia paved the way for several prominent figures to follow suit.

2. Lionel Messi: PSG to Inter Miami

Argentina hero's surprising move to MLS side came after an unsuccessful stint at PSG and amid rumours of Barcelona comeback.

3. Moises Caicedo: Brighton to Chelsea

Despite Chelsea's challenging season, fans will hope for the left-back to shine in the new era under Mauricio Pochettino.

4. Declan Rice: West Ham to Arsenal

Arteta stumped with 100 million pound deal, plus five million pounds, to break the Gunners’ transfer record.

5. Harry Kane: Tottenham to Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur netted 86.4 million pounds for the striker in deal with German giants and do have a buy-back clause.

6. Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr

The Senegalese forward's time at Bayern lasted 12 months before Saudi Arabia came knocking and link-up with Ronaldo materialised.

7. Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid

Bellingham's remarkable ascent caught the attention of top English clubs, but Spanish giants secured the midfielder.

8. Neymar: PSG to Al-Hilal

Similar to Messi, Neymar's stint at PSG didn't pan out and opted to follow Ronaldo's path, joining the Saudi Pro League giants.

9. Karim Benzema: Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad

After 14 years with Real Madird, the French striker joined the SPL champions, adding to the league's significant signings.

10. Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta to Manchester United

A 64-million-pound price tag, with eight million pounds in add-ons, was hardly earth-shattering from United.

