Year Ender 2023: Ronaldo to Messi - 10 biggest football transfers

Sports
Al Nassr's decision to bring him to Saudi Arabia paved the way for several prominent figures to follow suit.
Argentina hero's surprising move to MLS side came after an unsuccessful stint at PSG and amid rumours of Barcelona comeback.
Despite Chelsea's challenging season, fans will hope for the left-back to shine in the new era under Mauricio Pochettino.
Arteta stumped with 100 million pound deal, plus five million pounds, to break the Gunners’ transfer record.
Tottenham Hotspur netted 86.4 million pounds for the striker in deal with German giants and do have a buy-back clause.
The Senegalese forward's time at Bayern lasted 12 months before Saudi Arabia came knocking and link-up with Ronaldo materialised.
Bellingham's remarkable ascent caught the attention of top English clubs, but Spanish giants secured the midfielder.
Similar to Messi, Neymar's stint at PSG didn't pan out and opted to follow Ronaldo's path, joining the Saudi Pro League giants.
After 14 years with Real Madird, the French striker joined the SPL champions, adding to the league's significant signings.
A 64-million-pound price tag, with eight million pounds in add-ons, was hardly earth-shattering from United.