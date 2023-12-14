Happy Birthday Jesse Lingard: Top 10 quotes by the English footballer

Sports
"You've got to enjoy every moment, whether it's good or bad, and just continue to work hard and give your all on the pitch."
"Football is about enjoyment. I'm always smiling, and I'm a happy guy off the pitch as well. I think it's important to enjoy your life, and enjoy playing football."
"In football, it's all about the next game. You can't dwell on things too long. You've got to move on and focus on the next challenge."
"It's important to have belief in yourself. If you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything."
"I've always believed in my ability. I know what I can achieve, and I just needed a platform to showcase that."
"Every player goes through tough times, but it's about how you come out of them and react to the challenges."
"Training is everything. The more you train, the better you get. It's as simple as that."
"The fans play a massive part in football. They're the 12th man. When they're behind you, you feel unstoppable."
"Success is not given. It's earned. On the pitch, off the pitch, every day."
"You have to take your chances when they come. In football, you have to be ready to seize the moment."