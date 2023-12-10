Sports

Happy Birthday Gonzalo Higuain: 10 quotes by former Argentinian star

Image credits: Getty

On Dedication to Football

"Football is my passion, my life. I give my all on the field for the love of the game."

Image credits: Getty

On Goal Scoring

"Scoring goals is my job, and I take that responsibility seriously. It's about contributing to the team's success."

Image credits: Getty

About Playing for Argentina

"Wearing the Argentina jersey is an honor and a responsibility. I take pride in representing my country."
 

Image credits: Getty

About Pressure in Football

"Pressure is part of the game. It's about how you handle it and use it as motivation."

Image credits: Getty

Reflecting on Career Challenges

"Every career has its highs and lows. It's about learning from challenges and coming back stronger."

Image credits: Getty

On Team Dynamics

"Football is a team sport. Success comes when everyone works together towards a common goal."

Image credits: Getty

About Adaptability

"Playing in different leagues has taught me to adapt my style of play. It's a valuable experience."

Image credits: Getty

Reflecting on Transfers

"Transfers are part of a footballer's journey. Each new club is a fresh challenge and an opportunity to grow."

Image credits: Getty

On Football Philosophy

"Football is not just about technique; it's about intelligence and understanding the game."

Image credits: Getty

About Fans

"Fans are the heartbeat of football. Their support gives us the energy to strive for excellence."

Image credits: Getty
