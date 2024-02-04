Sports

Happy Birthday Carlos Tevez: 8 quotes by the former Man United star

Image credits: Instagram

"Tevez on the No. 10: A Magical Responsibility."

"I've always said the No. 10 is magical; it's a number that holds a lot of responsibility."

Image credits: Instagram

"Football's Joy: Tevez's Belief in Beautiful Play."

"Football is about joy. It's about dribbling. I favor every idea that makes the game beautiful. Every good idea has to last."

Image credits: Instagram

"Tevez's Golden Rule: Every Touch, Every Play Matters."

"I learned that every time I have the ball, I must do something with it. If not, I’m letting the team down."

Image credits: Instagram

"Playing with Heart: Tevez's Unique Approach to the Game."

"I play with my heart, not with my feet."

Image credits: Instagram

Tevez on Criticism: Responding Where It Matters – on the Field."

"I've always been criticized for the way I look, but it never bothered me. I always respond on the field."

Image credits: Instagram

"Tevez's Warrior Spirit: Bouncing Back Against All Odds.

"I'm a warrior. Whatever they throw at me, I'll bounce back."

Image credits: Instagram

"Tevez's Motivation: Playing for the Pure Love of Football."

"My motivation has always been to play football. I play for the love of the sport."

Image credits: Instagram

"Learning from Losses: Tevez's Path to Improvement."

"I don’t like losing. I hate it. But I am not going to go home and say I was bad; I will learn from it."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One