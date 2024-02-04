Happy Birthday Carlos Tevez: 8 quotes by the former Man United star

Sports
"I've always said the No. 10 is magical; it's a number that holds a lot of responsibility."
"Football is about joy. It's about dribbling. I favor every idea that makes the game beautiful. Every good idea has to last."
"I learned that every time I have the ball, I must do something with it. If not, I’m letting the team down."
"I play with my heart, not with my feet."
"I've always been criticized for the way I look, but it never bothered me. I always respond on the field."
"I'm a warrior. Whatever they throw at me, I'll bounce back."
"My motivation has always been to play football. I play for the love of the sport."
"I don’t like losing. I hate it. But I am not going to go home and say I was bad; I will learn from it."