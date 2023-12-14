Sports
Bhutia played a crucial role in India's triumph at the 1995 South Asian Games, showcasing his scoring prowess and leadership skills.
Bhaichung Bhutia was instrumental in India's victory at the 1997 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, making significantcontributions throughout the tournament.
Bhutia played a pivotal role in India's qualification for the 2002 AFC Asian Cup, a historic achievement for Indian football.
In 1999, Bhaichung Bhutia became the first Indian footballer to score in English professional football while playing for Bury FC.
Bhutia led the Indian team to victory in the 2005 SAFF Championship, leaving a lasting impact on the tournament.
Bhutia showcased his skills in the 2007 Hero Intercontinental Cup, contributing significantly to India's success in the tournament.
Captain Bhaichung Bhutia played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, securing qualification for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.
Bhutia played a key role in India's historic Nehru Cup win in 2007, capturing the title after a thrilling final against Syria.
Bhutia played a crucial part in India's silver medal-winning campaign at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.
While not a performance, receiving the Padma Shri in 2008 was a significant recognition of Bhaichung Bhutia's contributions to Indian football.