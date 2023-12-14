Sports

Happy Birthday Baichung Bhutia: 10 top performances the Indian legend

1995 South Asian Games Gold Medal

Bhutia played a crucial role in India's triumph at the 1995 South Asian Games, showcasing his scoring prowess and leadership skills.

1997 SAFF Championship Triumph

Bhaichung Bhutia was instrumental in India's victory at the 1997 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, making significantcontributions throughout the tournament.
 

2002 AFC Asian Cup Qualification

Bhutia played a pivotal role in India's qualification for the 2002 AFC Asian Cup, a historic achievement for Indian football.

First Indian to Score in English Professional Football

In 1999, Bhaichung Bhutia became the first Indian footballer to score in English professional football while playing for Bury FC.

2005 SAFF Championship Success

Bhutia led the Indian team to victory in the 2005 SAFF Championship, leaving a lasting impact on the tournament.

Hero Intercontinental Cup 2007

Bhutia showcased his skills in the 2007 Hero Intercontinental Cup, contributing significantly to India's success in the tournament.

2008 AFC Challenge Cup Victory

Captain Bhaichung Bhutia played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, securing qualification for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.

Historic Nehru Cup Win in 2007

Bhutia played a key role in India's historic Nehru Cup win in 2007, capturing the title after a thrilling final against Syria.

Asian Games 1998 Silver Medal

Bhutia played a crucial part in India's silver medal-winning campaign at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Padma Shri Award

While not a performance, receiving the Padma Shri in 2008 was a significant recognition of Bhaichung Bhutia's contributions to Indian football.

