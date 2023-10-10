Sports

Eden Hazard retires: 7 iconic quotes from Beligan football legend

Image credits: Getty

Talking with my feet

"I am not a big talker, but on the field, I do my talking with my feet."

Image credits: Getty

Hazard's Dream Come True: Real Madrid

"I've always wanted to play for Real Madrid. When I came here, I knew that. I'm very happy to be wearing this shirt."

Image credits: Getty

The Joy of Possession

"I like to have the ball at my feet, to beat a player and to create an opportunity. That's what I love."

Image credits: Getty

Simplicity in Football

"Football is simple; you just need to enjoy it and play in the same way you played when you were a kid."

Image credits: Getty

Hazard on Real Madrid: No Regrets

"I don't regret anything. I'd sign for Real Madrid again if I could."

Image credits: Getty

Chasing Greatness

"At the end of the day, you have to show on the field why you're there and why you're worth that price tag."

Image credits: Getty

Embracing His Own Identity

"It's an honor to be compared to the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, but I'm Eden Hazard. I want to be my own player and do my best for the team."

Image credits: Getty
