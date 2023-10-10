Eden Hazard retires: 7 iconic quotes from Beligan football legend

Sports
"I am not a big talker, but on the field, I do my talking with my feet."
"I've always wanted to play for Real Madrid. When I came here, I knew that. I'm very happy to be wearing this shirt."
"I like to have the ball at my feet, to beat a player and to create an opportunity. That's what I love."
"Football is simple; you just need to enjoy it and play in the same way you played when you were a kid."
"I don't regret anything. I'd sign for Real Madrid again if I could."
"At the end of the day, you have to show on the field why you're there and why you're worth that price tag."
"It's an honor to be compared to the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, but I'm Eden Hazard. I want to be my own player and do my best for the team."