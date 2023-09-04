Sports

Max Verstappen's remarkable run: 10 consecutive wins in Formula 1

Verstappen's Miami Triumph Kicks off 10-Win Streak

Verstappen's historic run of 10 consecutive victories commenced at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

Monaco Victory Extends Verstappen's Lead

At the Monaco Grand Prix, Max once again secured a first-place finish. This triumph at Monaco extended his championship lead to 39 points over the second-placed Sergio Perez.

Spanish Grand Prix Dominance: Verstappen Reigns

Verstappen dominated the Spanish Grand Prix, leading from start to finish. Verstappen finished the race an impressive 25 seconds ahead of the second-placed Lewis Hamilton.

Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen continued his unbeaten streak with a flawless performance at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Austrian Grand Prix: Verstappen's Untroubled Triumph

The Austrian Grand Prix saw Verstappen claim his fifth win of the season. Verstappen remained untroubled throughout in a challenging race.

British Grand Prix

Verstappen secured his sixth victory of the season at the British Grand Prix.

Hungarian Grand Prix Adds to Verstappen's Streak

The Hungarian Grand Prix was no exception, as Verstappen guided Red Bull to their 12th consecutive win in the 2023 Formula One season.

Belgian Grand Prix: Verstappen's Remarkable Comeback

Max Verstappen delivered a stellar performance at the Belgian Grand Prix this year. Despite a five-place grid penalty, he charged from 14th on the starting grid to claim victory.

Home Glory: Verstappen Triumphs at Zandvoort

Verstappen's ninth victory took place at his home Grand Prix in Zandvoort, where he started from pole position and put on a dominant display to secure the top spot.

Verstappen Breaks Records with 10th Win at Italian Grand Prix

At the Italian Grand Prix, Verstappen surpassed Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive race wins.

