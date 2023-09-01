Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma; 10 inspirational quotes by the speedster

CRICKET
"Test cricket is the ultimate format; it tests your skills, patience, and character."
"Experience has taught me that consistency is the key to success in international cricket."
"Bowling in challenging conditions is where a fast bowler truly evolves."
"Representing your country is the highest honour, and I give my all in every match."
"I don't think about personal records; I want to contribute to the team's success."
"The thrill of taking wickets for India is something I'll cherish forever.
"Injuries are setbacks, but they also provide opportunities for comebacks."
"I take pride in being a fast bowler; it's a unique and demanding role."
"Mentorship from senior players like Zaheer Khan has been invaluable in my career."
"You have to keep learning and adapting, no matter how long you've been playing."