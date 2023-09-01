CRICKET

Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma; 10 inspirational quotes by the speedster

Test Cricket: The Ultimate Challenge

"Test cricket is the ultimate format; it tests your skills, patience, and character."

The Key to Success

"Experience has taught me that consistency is the key to success in international cricket."

Thriving in Challenging Conditions

"Bowling in challenging conditions is where a fast bowler truly evolves."

Honouring the Indian Jersey

"Representing your country is the highest honour, and I give my all in every match."

Team Success

"I don't think about personal records; I want to contribute to the team's success."

Cherishing Wicket-Taking Moments

"The thrill of taking wickets for India is something I'll cherish forever.

Setbacks as Opportunities

"Injuries are setbacks, but they also provide opportunities for comebacks."

Proud to Be a Fast Bowler

"I take pride in being a fast bowler; it's a unique and demanding role."

Mentorship's Impact

"Mentorship from senior players like Zaheer Khan has been invaluable in my career."

Continuous Learning

"You have to keep learning and adapting, no matter how long you've been playing."

