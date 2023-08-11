Sports

Happy Birthday Pete Sampras: 10 iconic quotes of tennis legend

Image credits: Getty

Work Ethic and Practice

"If you're not practicing, somebody else is, somewhere, and he'll be ready to take your job."

Image credits: Getty

Tenacity to Succeed

"Champions keep playing until they get it right."

Image credits: Getty

Authentic Passion

"You can't fake it. You have to have a passion for the game, and then the determination to work."

Image credits: Getty

Passion for Victory

"I like winning. It's something I am passionate about”

Image credits: Getty

Grinder to Attacker in Tennis

"I was known as a grinder early on, but I think my attacking style of play has helped me evolve."

Image credits: Getty

Prioritising Grand Slams

"I'd rather win one Grand Slam than 20 lesser tournaments."

Image credits: Getty

Taking Ownership

"I'm not a guy who needs to be micro-managed. I take full responsibility to be ready to play."

Image credits: Getty

Role of Hard Work

"There's no substitute for just plain hard work."

Image credits: Getty

Endurance and Dedication

"Tennis is about the only sport where you can be out there for a few hours and still be battling after four hours."

Image credits: Getty

Experience and Age

The older you get, the tougher it is to win. But, the trade-off is you have a little more experience.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One