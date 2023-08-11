Happy Birthday Pete Sampras: 10 iconic quotes of tennis legend

Sports
"If you're not practicing, somebody else is, somewhere, and he'll be ready to take your job."
"Champions keep playing until they get it right."
"You can't fake it. You have to have a passion for the game, and then the determination to work."
"I like winning. It's something I am passionate about”
"I was known as a grinder early on, but I think my attacking style of play has helped me evolve."
"I'd rather win one Grand Slam than 20 lesser tournaments."
"I'm not a guy who needs to be micro-managed. I take full responsibility to be ready to play."
"There's no substitute for just plain hard work."
"Tennis is about the only sport where you can be out there for a few hours and still be battling after four hours."
The older you get, the tougher it is to win. But, the trade-off is you have a little more experience.