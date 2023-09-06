Sports

Happy Birthday Jwala Gutta: 10 quotes by the badminton player

Image credits: Getty

Believe in Your Dreams

Don't let anybody tell you that you can't do something. If you have a dream, believe in it, work hard, and make it happen.

Happiness Leads to Success

Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.

Believe in Yourself in Sports

In sports, you have to believe in yourself, even when no one else does.

Champions Keep Playing

Champions keep playing until they get it right.

Win or Learn, Never Lose

I never lose. Either I win or I learn.

Strive to Be Better Every Day

It's not about being the best; it's about being better than you were yesterday.

Hard Work Trumps Talent

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.

Life is Like Badminton

Life is like a game of badminton. You need a good serve to start, the right strategy to win, and the determination to keep playing until you succeed.

Inspire Girls to Break Barriers

I want to inspire young girls to believe in themselves, pursue their passions, and break barriers.

Dream Big, Work Hard, Succeed

Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and never give up. Success will follow.

