Happy Birthday Jwala Gutta: 10 quotes by the badminton player

Don't let anybody tell you that you can't do something. If you have a dream, believe in it, work hard, and make it happen.
Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.
In sports, you have to believe in yourself, even when no one else does.
Champions keep playing until they get it right.
I never lose. Either I win or I learn.
It's not about being the best; it's about being better than you were yesterday.
Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.
Life is like a game of badminton. You need a good serve to start, the right strategy to win, and the determination to keep playing until you succeed.
I want to inspire young girls to believe in themselves, pursue their passions, and break barriers.
Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and never give up. Success will follow.