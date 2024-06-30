 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Axar Patel: A look at his net worth, IPL fees, cars, family and more

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

Bowling all-rounder

Akshar Rajeshbhai Patel, also known as Axar Patel, was born on 20 January 1994. He represents the Indian cricket team as a bowling all-rounder in all formats of the game.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

Lives in Nadiad with family

Lives in an impressive bungalow in Nadiad with his parents, and his wife Meha, a dietician and nutritionist. According to reports, he has also invested in a number of properties.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

His love for cars

Patel seems to be on the brink of growing his expensive car collection, which already houses a Mercedes SUV (typically over Rs 1 crore) and a Landrover Discovery (Rs 67 lakhs).

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

IPL fees

His stint kicked off in 2013 when Mumbai Indians selected him for Rs 10 lakh. He switched to Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Over years, he earned Rs 51.85 crore from tournament.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

BCCI Contract

Patel has a ‘Grade B’ contract with the BCCI which fetches him an annual salary of Rs 3 crore, according to Sportskeeda and CA Knowledge. 
 

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

Brand endorsements

His portfolio includes companies like SG Cricket, boAt, CoinSwitch, JSW Sports, Kuber, Apollo, FanCode, Jio, and Ebix Cash. He reportedly charges Rs 1 crore for each.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram

Net worth

According to reports, Axar Patel has a significant net worth of Rs 49 crore, which includes his property investments, cars, IPL and BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements.

Image credits: Akshar Patel Instagram
