Virat Kohli's gold statue unveiled at Times Square in New York

CRICKET
Virat Kohli, India's maverick batter is popular well beyond his own country.
The United States proudly acknowledged its status as an international member of the Kohli fan club.
They installed a life-size monument of the flamboyant all-rounder star in New York's Times Square.
Duroflex, a prominent mattress business, shared the video on X, saying, "A larger-than-life monument of Virat Kohli at the historic Times Square."
"This King's Duty, we will go global and make history! We're providing Virat Kohli with excellent sleep and wellness." wrote the brand.