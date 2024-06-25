 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Virat Kohli's gold statue unveiled at Times Square in New York

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, India's maverick batter is popular well beyond his own country.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli's gold statue

The United States proudly acknowledged its status as an international member of the Kohli fan club.

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli's gold statue

They installed a life-size monument of the flamboyant all-rounder star in New York's Times Square.

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli's gold statue

Duroflex, a prominent mattress business, shared the video on X, saying, "A larger-than-life monument of Virat Kohli at the historic Times Square."

Image credits: X

Virat Kohli's gold statue

"This King's Duty, we will go global and make history! We're providing Virat Kohli with excellent sleep and wellness." wrote the brand.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram
Find Next One