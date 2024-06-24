Lionel Messi turns 36: 7 top quotes by the Argentinian footballer

Sports
Lionel Messi, at 36, stands as the epitome of football greatness—renowned for his skill, humility, and unmatched legacy as the GOAT of the sport. 7 top quotes by the ace footballer
''You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it''
"The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instinct."
"Being a bit famous now gives me the opportunity to help people who really need it, especially children."
"I start early and I stay late, day after day after day."
"The day you think there is no improvements to be made is a sad one for any player."
"Money is not a motivating factor. Money doesn't thrill me or make me play better because there are benefits to being wealthy. I'm just happy with a ball at my feet''
"It took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success."