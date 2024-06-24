 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lionel Messi turns 36: 7 top quotes by the Argentinian footballer

Lionel Messi, at 36, stands as the epitome of football greatness—renowned for his skill, humility, and unmatched legacy as the GOAT of the sport. 7 top quotes by the ace footballer

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

Sacrifice and hard work

''You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it''

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

On decision making

"The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instinct."

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

On being famous

"Being a bit famous now gives me the opportunity to help people who really need it, especially children."

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

On persistency

"I start early and I stay late, day after day after day."

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

Bettering each day

"The day you think there is no improvements to be made is a sad one for any player."

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

On being Rich

"Money is not a motivating factor. Money doesn't thrill me or make me play better because there are benefits to being wealthy. I'm just happy with a ball at my feet''

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

On overnight success

"It took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success."

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram
