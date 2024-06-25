How much does Arshdeep Singh earn? Know his salary, net worth

CRICKET
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is ruling the World Cup 2024 by his performance.
BCCI schedule for 2023-24, Arshdeep Singh is part of the BCCI's "Grade C" contract, which pays him INR 1 crore per year.
His per-match fee is INR 6 million, with an additional INR 3 lakh for each ODI and T20I match he plays on the ground.
He plays for the IPL team Punjab King which pays him Rs 4 crore.
He also earns money from endorsements, Instagram posts, and ads.
Arshdeep Singh's total net worth is Rs 9 crore.