 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

How much does Arshdeep Singh earn? Know his salary, net worth

Image credits: Instagram/Arshdeep Singh

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is ruling the World Cup 2024 by his performance.

Image credits: Instagram/Arshdeep Singh

BCCI contract

BCCI schedule for 2023-24, Arshdeep Singh is part of the BCCI's "Grade C" contract, which pays him INR 1 crore per year. 

Image credits: Twitter

BCCI contract

His per-match fee is INR 6 million, with an additional INR 3 lakh for each ODI and T20I match he plays on the ground. 

Image credits: Twitter

IPL

He plays for the IPL team Punjab King which pays him Rs 4 crore.

Image credits: Twitter

Side earnings

He also earns money from endorsements, Instagram posts, and ads.

Image credits: Instagram

Net worth

Arshdeep Singh's total net worth is Rs 9 crore.

Image credits: Instagram/Arshdeep Singh
Find Next One