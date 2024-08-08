Sports
The Spanish stiker jas a net worth of around USD 10 million
Playing for Atletic Madrid, in the 2023-24 season, Morata reportedly earned EUR 9,800,00, which equates to EUR 188,462 per week.
On June 2024, the Spaniard joined Serie A side AC Milan for a reported fee of EUR 13 million. The 31-year-old has signed a 4-year-deal until June 2018
The striker is reportedly expected to take home EUR 5.5 million, a figure which includes bonuses.
Morata, who captainded Spain to Euro 2024 title, has made 80 international appearances and scored 36 goals for the nation.