Alvaro Morata's net worth, income, earnings & international stats

Net worth

The Spanish stiker jas a net worth of around USD 10 million

Salary

Playing for Atletic Madrid, in the 2023-24 season, Morata reportedly earned EUR 9,800,00, which equates to EUR 188,462 per week. 

Signs for AC Milan

On June 2024, the Spaniard joined Serie A side AC Milan for a reported fee of EUR 13 million. The 31-year-old has signed a 4-year-deal until June 2018

Annual salary at AC Milan

The striker is reportedly expected to take home EUR 5.5 million, a figure which includes bonuses. 

International stats

Morata, who captainded Spain to Euro 2024 title, has made 80 international appearances and scored 36 goals for the nation. 

