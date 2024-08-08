Sports
Her lone medal at the Asian Championship came in 2020 with a total lift of 205 kg, which included a world record clean and jerk of 119kg.
India's most decorated weightlifter missed out on a second successive Olympic medal by just 1kg. Her combined lift totaled 199 kg, falling just short of the bronze medal.
The 30-year-old won a silver at Glasgow 2014, and then went on to bag back-to-back gold medals at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.
Mirabai Chanu is a 2-time World Championship medalist, having won gold medal in Anaheim 2017 and a silver in Bogota four years later.
Mirabai's greatest achievement came at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal with a total lift of 210 kg.