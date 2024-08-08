Sports

Take a look at Mirabai Chanu's top 5 achievements

Image credits: Getty

#5 Asian Championship bronze

Her lone medal at the Asian Championship came in 2020 with a total lift of 205 kg, which included a world record clean and jerk of 119kg. 

Image credits: Getty

#4 4th at Paris Olympics 2024

India's most decorated weightlifter missed out on a second successive Olympic medal by just 1kg. Her combined lift totaled 199 kg, falling just short of the bronze medal.

Image credits: Getty

Commonwealth Games

The 30-year-old won a silver at Glasgow 2014, and then went on to bag back-to-back gold medals at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.  

Image credits: Getty

#3 World Championships

Mirabai Chanu is a 2-time World Championship medalist, having won gold medal in Anaheim 2017 and a silver in Bogota four years later.

Image credits: Getty

#1 Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai's greatest achievement came at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal with a total lift of 210 kg.

Image credits: Getty
