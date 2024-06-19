 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Smriti Mandhana's top 7 inspiring quotes on balancing life and growth

Image credits: Instagram

On Balancing Cricket and Studies

"My parents always emphasized the importance of education alongside my cricket career. It was tough, but I learned to manage my time and give my best to both."

Image credits: Instagram

On Overcoming Challenges

"Challenges are a part of every athlete's journey. It's about how you overcome them that defines your success."

Image credits: Instagram

On the Growth of Women's Cricket

"The growth of women's cricket in recent years has been phenomenal. It's heartening to see more girls taking up the sport and dreaming big."

Image credits: insta

On Being a Role Model

"As cricketers, we have the power to inspire the next generation. I take this responsibility seriously and always strive to set a good example."

Image credits: Instagram

On Her Love for Cricket

"Cricket has been my passion since childhood. I feel blessed to have made a career out of something I love so much."

Image credits: insta

On Team Spirit

"Cricket is a team sport, and success is sweeter when you achieve it together. The camaraderie and support within the team are crucial."

Image credits: insta

On Personal Growth

"Every match, every inning teaches you something new. I'm constantly learning and evolving as a cricketer and a person."

Image credits: insta
