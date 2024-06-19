Smriti Mandhana's top 7 inspiring quotes on balancing life and growth

CRICKET
"My parents always emphasized the importance of education alongside my cricket career. It was tough, but I learned to manage my time and give my best to both."
"Challenges are a part of every athlete's journey. It's about how you overcome them that defines your success."
"The growth of women's cricket in recent years has been phenomenal. It's heartening to see more girls taking up the sport and dreaming big."
"As cricketers, we have the power to inspire the next generation. I take this responsibility seriously and always strive to set a good example."
"Cricket has been my passion since childhood. I feel blessed to have made a career out of something I love so much."
"Cricket is a team sport, and success is sweeter when you achieve it together. The camaraderie and support within the team are crucial."
"Every match, every inning teaches you something new. I'm constantly learning and evolving as a cricketer and a person."