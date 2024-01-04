spirituality

Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam in Indian temples

Where it is placed?

This is placed between the Rajagopuram and the main sanctum. Devatas representing "Sankam", "Chakram" and "Yupam” reside here.

Spinal cord

It represents the spinal cord of the human body. There are a totally 32 spiral bones in our spinal cord and even the flag pole has 32 rings as mentioned in Agamas.

Protects from Lightning

The metal arrestor on top induces the charge to conduct through it and then conducts the heavy electrical impulse directly to the ground.

Highest point of temple

The top of the Dhwaja Stambha is the highest point of the temple and is saved from devastating lightning.

Cosmic Axis

It is considered a representation of the cosmic axis or the cosmic pillar. It symbolizes the link between the Earth and the heavens.

Energy Conduction

Dwajasthambam acts as a conductor of divine energy. It is thought to channel spiritual energy and blessings from the deities to the devotees.

