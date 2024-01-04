Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam in Indian temples

spirituality
This is placed between the Rajagopuram and the main sanctum. Devatas representing "Sankam", "Chakram" and "Yupam” reside here.
It represents the spinal cord of the human body. There are a totally 32 spiral bones in our spinal cord and even the flag pole has 32 rings as mentioned in Agamas.
The metal arrestor on top induces the charge to conduct through it and then conducts the heavy electrical impulse directly to the ground.
The top of the Dhwaja Stambha is the highest point of the temple and is saved from devastating lightning.
It is considered a representation of the cosmic axis or the cosmic pillar. It symbolizes the link between the Earth and the heavens.
Dwajasthambam acts as a conductor of divine energy. It is thought to channel spiritual energy and blessings from the deities to the devotees.