Saw broken Lord Ganesh idol in dream? Here's what it means

According to dream interpretation, it is not auspicious to see the idol of Ganesha in a dream. Let's learn about it in detail from our Astro Expert Shivam Pathak.

Symbol of struggles

Seeing a broken idol of Ganesha in a dream indicates the struggles that are going to come in your life.

May indicate financial loss

Seeing a broken idol of Ganesha in a dream can be a sign of crisis or financial loss in your business or job.

Incorrect planetary positions in the horoscope

According to experts, it is also an indication of a weak position of Jupiter in the horoscope.

Sign of positive change

It is not necessary that every time you see a broken or broken idol in a dream, it is inauspicious, the other reason for this is also a symbol of positive change in your life.

Deliberately breaking the idol of God in a dream

Many times we see ourselves breaking the idol of a god in a dream, let us tell you that this is a sign that we know it is wrong, but we will still do it.

God is going to remove your crisis

Seeing a broken idol of God in a dream can also be a sign that a big crisis is going to come upon you, but God has removed it.

