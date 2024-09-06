spirituality

7 Enlightening quotes by Buddha on life

Image credits: Pinterest

The mind

“The mind is everything. What you think, you become.”

Image credits: Pinterest

Present

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

Image credits: Pinterest

Greatest gift

“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.”

Image credits: Pinterest

Peace

“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”

Image credits: adobe stock

Our path

“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”

Image credits: FREEPIK

Anger

“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.”

Image credits: adobe stock

Time

“The trouble is, you think you have time.”

Image credits: adobe stock
