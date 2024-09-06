7 Enlightening quotes by Buddha on life

spirituality
“The mind is everything. What you think, you become.”
“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”
“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.”
“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”
“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.”
“The trouble is, you think you have time.”