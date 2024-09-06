spirituality

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Famous Ganesh temples to visit in Mumbai

Image credits: Instagram

Siddhivinayak Temple

Prabhadevi, renowned for its beautiful architecture and spiritual ambiance, it’s a major pilgrimage site for devotees of Ganesh.

 

Image credits: Twitter

Mahalakshmi Temple

This Mahalakshmi temple, which features a Ganesh sacred site, is well-known for its intricate carvings and tranquil setting.

Image credits: Twitter

Bandra’s Ganesh Gully Temple

Recognized for its exuberant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this temple in Bandra attracts a large number of devotees every year due to its lively environment.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Ganesh Temple, King’s Circle

Located close to King's Circle, this ancient temple is well-known for its customs and has great religious and cultural significance.

Image credits: Instagram

Vile Parle Ganesh Temple

This beautiful temple in Vile Parle provides a tranquil haven from the busy surroundings of Mumbai in addition to a lovely Ganesh statue.

Image credits: Instagram

Chinchpokli Ganesh Temple

This Chinchpokli temple is well-known for its elaborate Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and its significant significance in the local religious community.
 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One