Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Famous Ganesh temples to visit in Mumbai

Prabhadevi, renowned for its beautiful architecture and spiritual ambiance, it’s a major pilgrimage site for devotees of Ganesh.
This Mahalakshmi temple, which features a Ganesh sacred site, is well-known for its intricate carvings and tranquil setting.
Recognized for its exuberant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this temple in Bandra attracts a large number of devotees every year due to its lively environment.
Located close to King's Circle, this ancient temple is well-known for its customs and has great religious and cultural significance.
This beautiful temple in Vile Parle provides a tranquil haven from the busy surroundings of Mumbai in addition to a lovely Ganesh statue.
This Chinchpokli temple is well-known for its elaborate Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and its significant significance in the local religious community.