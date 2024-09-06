Onam 2024: Kerala temples to visit during this festive season

spirituality
It is a centre of celebrations and a place of origin for the popular Onam festival. The Onam feast is held grandly in the temple and one should not miss it.
‘Onavillu’ is a ceremonial bow with painting and is dedicated to the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the day of Thiruvonam.
Famous for its offering of delicious Palpayasam during Onam. The temple premises come alive with cultural events and performances.
The temple conducts special pujas and processions during the Onam season. It's a significant place of worship for devotees.
This temple is part of the famous Athachamayam procession and hosts various cultural events during Onam.
The cultural capital of Kerala, Thrissur, celebrates Onam with fervor. The temple hosts various events and rituals during this time.
Known for the Aranmula Boat Race, a unique event that coincides with Onam.