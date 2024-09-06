spirituality

Onam 2024: Kerala temples to visit during this festive season

Image credits: Getty

Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple, Ernakulam

It is a centre of celebrations and a place of origin for the popular Onam festival. The Onam feast is held grandly in the temple and one should not miss it.

Image credits: Facebook

Padmanabha Swamy Temple

‘Onavillu’ is a ceremonial bow with painting and is dedicated to the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the day of Thiruvonam.
 

Image credits: Getty

Ambalappuzha Sri Krishna Temple, Alappuzha

Famous for its offering of delicious Palpayasam during Onam. The temple premises come alive with cultural events and performances.

Image credits: Facebook

Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Thrissur

The temple conducts special pujas and processions during the Onam season. It's a significant place of worship for devotees.

Image credits: our own

Poornathrayeesa Temple, Ernakulam

This temple is part of the famous Athachamayam procession and hosts various cultural events during Onam.

Image credits: Instagram

Vadakkumnathan Temple, Thrissur

The cultural capital of Kerala, Thrissur, celebrates Onam with fervor. The temple hosts various events and rituals during this time.

Image credits: Getty

Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, Pathanamthitta

 Known for the Aranmula Boat Race, a unique event that coincides with Onam.

Image credits: our own
