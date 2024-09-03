spirituality
In Kurukshetra, Shri Krishna imparted wisdom to Arjuna, which included valuable insights into love and relationships.
Lord Krishna says that whatever you do, do it not out of greed, ego, lust, or envy, but out of love, compassion, humility, and devotion. Success requires complete surrender.
Shri Krishna says that true love comes from giving without any expectation or emptiness. This means that love without attachment is pure and divine.
Lord Krishna says that God can only be attained through love and devotion. Meaning, experience love by completely surrendering yourself to a higher power.
According to the Gita, selfless action is that which is done without attachment and desire for reward. This means doing karma with love and devotion. This makes karma sattvic.
According to the Gita, giving or helping gives a broader perspective on life. Giving and generosity without expecting anything in return spreads love.
Lord Krishna says that through love you can conquer me, and I will gladly be conquered. By spreading love and winning trust, you can attract people to your ideas.
According to the Gita, human birth is blessed because it provides the experience of true knowledge and pure love. Try to live life with unconditional love and empathy.