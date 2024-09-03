spirituality

7 Bhagavad Gita lessons on love & relationships

Image credits: our own

Krishna's wisdom to Arjuna

In Kurukshetra, Shri Krishna imparted wisdom to Arjuna, which included valuable insights into love and relationships. 

Image credits: Facebook

Devotion, compassion, and love

Lord Krishna says that whatever you do, do it not out of greed, ego, lust, or envy, but out of love, compassion, humility, and devotion. Success requires complete surrender.
 

Image credits: our own

Detachment leads to pure, divine love

Shri Krishna says that true love comes from giving without any expectation or emptiness. This means that love without attachment is pure and divine. 
 

Image credits: our own

Love is the key to God

Lord Krishna says that God can only be attained through love and devotion. Meaning, experience love by completely surrendering yourself to a higher power.

Image credits: our own

Infuse love, devotion, and compassion

According to the Gita, selfless action is that which is done without attachment and desire for reward. This means doing karma with love and devotion. This makes karma sattvic.  

Image credits: our own

Be generous and giving

According to the Gita, giving or helping gives a broader perspective on life. Giving and generosity without expecting anything in return spreads love.

Image credits: our own

Victory through love and devotion

Lord Krishna says that through love you can conquer me, and I will gladly be conquered. By spreading love and winning trust, you can attract people to your ideas.

Image credits: our own

Purity in love

According to the Gita, human birth is blessed because it provides the experience of true knowledge and pure love. Try to live life with unconditional love and empathy.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One