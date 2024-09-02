spirituality
When it comes to marriage, people are often confused about choosing between arranged and love marriage. But Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev) has shared some powerful thoughts.
Sadhguru believes that the success of a marriage depends on how responsibly and understandingly both partners handle the relationship. The method of marriage is not that important.
Sadhguru said, nowadays arranged marriage is considered old-fashioned, but the truth is that every marriage is a compromise. It doesn't matter who makes this agreement.
Sadhguru's view: Marriage is not just about how it started, but also about how you manage the relationship. Understanding and responsibility are most important.
Sadhguru's argument: In countries like India where arranged marriages are prevalent, the divorce rate is low. And where love marriage is more common, the divorce rate is higher.
Sadhguru's advice: If you can control your desires and ego and become a happy and balanced person, then any marriage - arranged or love - can become a source of happiness.
He married his wife without knowing her but paying attention to her qualities. More important than wealth or attraction is the promise of partnership.