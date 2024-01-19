spirituality

Lord Ram's idol worshipped by Lord Krishna exists in Kerala?

Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple, Kerala

This temple is located in the Thrissur district and is popularly known as Triprayarappan or Triprayar Thevar.

Lord Krishna worshipped this idol of Lord Ram

It is touted that Lord Krishna worshiped the idol of Lord Rama at Dwaraka. The idol was immersed in the sea after Lord Krishna returned to his abode.

Who found the idol later?

Later some fishermen got the idol from the sea near the Chettuva region of Kerala and the local ruler Vakkayil Kaimal constructed a temple at Triprayar and installed the idol.

How does the idol look?

The image of Rama (Triprayar Thevar) resembles the Chaturbhuja Vishnu form with four arms, bearing a conch(Panchajanya), a disc (Sudarsana), a bow (Kodanda), and a garland.

Aspects of Shiva

It is believed that the deity worshipped here possesses some of the aspects of Shiva too.

Khara Samhara Moorthy

It was after killing the asura, Khara that Sri Rama got both the Shaiva and Vaishnava aspects. Thus Triprayar Thevar is also called Khara Samhara Moorthy.

Other deities

Images of Sreedevi and Bhudevi are on either side. There is an image of Dakshinamoorthy, in the sanctum facing the south.

Presence of Lord Hanuman

Though there is no separate idol for Rama's best devotee Hanuman, it is believed that his presence is always there at the Namaskara mandapam.

