Lord Ram's idol worshipped by Lord Krishna exists in Kerala?

This temple is located in the Thrissur district and is popularly known as Triprayarappan or Triprayar Thevar.
It is touted that Lord Krishna worshiped the idol of Lord Rama at Dwaraka. The idol was immersed in the sea after Lord Krishna returned to his abode.
Later some fishermen got the idol from the sea near the Chettuva region of Kerala and the local ruler Vakkayil Kaimal constructed a temple at Triprayar and installed the idol.
The image of Rama (Triprayar Thevar) resembles the Chaturbhuja Vishnu form with four arms, bearing a conch(Panchajanya), a disc (Sudarsana), a bow (Kodanda), and a garland.
It is believed that the deity worshipped here possesses some of the aspects of Shiva too.
It was after killing the asura, Khara that Sri Rama got both the Shaiva and Vaishnava aspects. Thus Triprayar Thevar is also called Khara Samhara Moorthy.
Images of Sreedevi and Bhudevi are on either side. There is an image of Dakshinamoorthy, in the sanctum facing the south.
Though there is no separate idol for Rama's best devotee Hanuman, it is believed that his presence is always there at the Namaskara mandapam.