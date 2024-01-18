spirituality

India to have world's largest Temple of Vedic Planetarium; Check deets

Image credits: TOVP.org

Mayapur Chandrodaya Mandir

Mayapur Chandrodaya Mandir is a temple complex under construction dedicated to the Pancha-Tattva deities, Radha Madhava, Nrisimhadeva and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Image credits: Instagram

Location

The temple is located in the Ganges Delta region at the confluence of the Ganges and Jalangi rivers in the Mayapur town of Nadia district in West Bengal.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Temple of Vedic Planetarium (TOVP)

It would be the world's largest TOVP as desired by ISKCON founder Acharya A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. 

Image credits: Instagram

What is Vedic Planetarium?

The VP will provide visitors with an enlivening tour of the various regions of the cosmic creation, from lower planets to the earthy realm and then the higher planetary system.
 

Image credits: Instagram

What will it mainly feature?

It will feature a giant rotating model that demonstrates the movements of the planetary systems as described in sacred texts such as the Srimad-Bhagavatam.
 

Image credits: Instagram

600-acre complex

The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Mayapur is a 600-acre complex located in the heart of West Bengal, Mayapur. 

Image credits: Instagram

Vedic Science Centre

There will be a wide range of exhibits at the Vedic Science Centre that highlight the numerous facets of the Vedic sciences and how they apply to all facets of human civilization.

Image credits: Instagram

What more it will exhibit?

In the Temple of Understanding, a detailed model of the universe as described in the text of the Fifth Canto of the Srimad Bhagavatam will be exhibited. The work is in progress.

Image credits: tovp.org
