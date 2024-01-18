India to have world's largest Temple of Vedic Planetarium; Check deets

spirituality
Mayapur Chandrodaya Mandir is a temple complex under construction dedicated to the Pancha-Tattva deities, Radha Madhava, Nrisimhadeva and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.
The temple is located in the Ganges Delta region at the confluence of the Ganges and Jalangi rivers in the Mayapur town of Nadia district in West Bengal.
It would be the world's largest TOVP as desired by ISKCON founder Acharya A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.
The VP will provide visitors with an enlivening tour of the various regions of the cosmic creation, from lower planets to the earthy realm and then the higher planetary system.
It will feature a giant rotating model that demonstrates the movements of the planetary systems as described in sacred texts such as the Srimad-Bhagavatam.
The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Mayapur is a 600-acre complex located in the heart of West Bengal, Mayapur.
There will be a wide range of exhibits at the Vedic Science Centre that highlight the numerous facets of the Vedic sciences and how they apply to all facets of human civilization.
In the Temple of Understanding, a detailed model of the universe as described in the text of the Fifth Canto of the Srimad Bhagavatam will be exhibited. The work is in progress.