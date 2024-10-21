Diwali 2024: Goddess Lakshmi images to be used for Puja rituals

spirituality
Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31st. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day. What kind of image of Goddess Lakshmi should be brought home for worship?
Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on an elephant, known as Gajalakshmi, is especially auspicious on Diwali, bringing happiness and prosperity to the home.
An image of Goddess Lakshmi seated on a lotus is also auspicious. Worshipping such an image on Diwali ensures the Goddess's permanent presence and blessings in the home.
Worshipping an image where Goddess Lakshmi is seated at Lord Vishnu's feet brings all kinds of happiness, removes negativity, and maintains harmony between husband and wife.
Worshipping an image of Goddess Lakshmi with Shri Ganesha and Saraswati bestows all worldly happiness, knowledge, wisdom, and wealth.
An image of Goddess Lakshmi seated on any asana is also considered auspicious. This is also known as Sthayi Lakshmi. Worshipping such an image on Diwali brings good fortune.