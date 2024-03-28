spirituality

Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more

When do we worship Dasha Mata?

There is a tradition of fasting and worshipping Dasha Mata every year on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. 
 

Who is Dasha Mata?

According to religious texts, Dasha is a form of Mother Parvati. It is believed that worshipping her maintains happiness and prosperity in the family.
 

How long Dashami Tithi will last?

According to the Panchang, Dashami Tithi will begin from 06.29 pm on April 03 to 04.14 pm on April 04. In this way, it will last for 2 days.
 

When to observe Dasha Mata vrat?

Since the sunrise of Chaitra Krishna Dashami tithi will rise on Thursday, April 4, Dasha Mata vrat will be observed on this day.
 

Which auspicious combinations will be formed?

Due to the conjunction of planets and stars, 4 auspicious yogas named Siddha, Sadhya, Dhwaja and Shrivatsa will be formed.
 

Worship of Triveni trees

On the day of Dasha Mata puja, there is a tradition to worship Triveni trees i.e. three trees Peepal, Neem and Banyan.

