Dasha Mata Vrat 2024: Know date, timings and more

There is a tradition of fasting and worshipping Dasha Mata every year on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar.
According to religious texts, Dasha is a form of Mother Parvati. It is believed that worshipping her maintains happiness and prosperity in the family.
According to the Panchang, Dashami Tithi will begin from 06.29 pm on April 03 to 04.14 pm on April 04. In this way, it will last for 2 days.
Since the sunrise of Chaitra Krishna Dashami tithi will rise on Thursday, April 4, Dasha Mata vrat will be observed on this day.
Due to the conjunction of planets and stars, 4 auspicious yogas named Siddha, Sadhya, Dhwaja and Shrivatsa will be formed.
On the day of Dasha Mata puja, there is a tradition to worship Triveni trees i.e. three trees Peepal, Neem and Banyan.